Morgan Stanley $MS Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 645.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 91.9% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $182.87 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $94.33 and a fifty-two week high of $192.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.34. The company has a market cap of $290.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.40. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.18%.

Positive Sentiment: RBC raised Morgan Stanley’s price target after the firm’s strong fourth‑quarter results, citing better-than-expected performance that supports higher valuation and analyst confidence. RBC boosts Morgan Stanley (MS) price target on strong fourth-quarter results

In related news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 21,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 171,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,464,920. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 30,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $5,569,194.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 280,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,501,921.22. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,191 shares of company stock valued at $23,736,506. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

