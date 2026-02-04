Greif (NYSE:GEF) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.81 and last traded at $74.8450, with a volume of 9298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.37.

GEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Greif from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on Greif in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $994.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.82%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $65,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,097.56. This represents a 0.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ole G. Rosgaard sold 9,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $683,645.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,019.68. The trade was a 13.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 32,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,733 and sold 70,584 shares valued at $4,408,749. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 524,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,352,000 after acquiring an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Greif during the second quarter valued at $9,052,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the second quarter valued at about $6,052,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 837,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,715,000 after acquiring an additional 79,813 shares during the period. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 372,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 60,338 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif’s longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company’s core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

