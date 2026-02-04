Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.030-1.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kingstone Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.710-2.790 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on KINS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingstone Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Kingstone Companies Stock Up 12.3%

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. 148,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,409. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.42. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.69%. Research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Kingstone Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 40,530 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the third quarter valued at about $608,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 183,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 19,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 154.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 91,146 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company whose primary focus lies in personal and commercial insurance products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad portfolio of property and casualty lines, including private passenger auto, homeowners, inland marine, umbrella, and various small‐commercial coverage options. Distribution is handled predominantly through a network of independent agents, allowing Kingstone to maintain strong broker relationships and responsive service for policyholders.

The company was incorporated in Delaware in 2010 and commenced operations following the acquisition of Kingstone Insurance Company in early 2011.

