Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $54.88, with a volume of 8278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBWM shares. Piper Sandler set a $57.00 target price on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Mercantile Bank from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $57.00 target price on Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,292,000 after buying an additional 27,403 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 497,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 239,193 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 41,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 37.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 58,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Through its state-chartered subsidiary, the company provides a broad range of financial products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and consumers across West and Central Michigan.

The bank’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside commercial and consumer loan portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.