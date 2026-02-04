Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.7240, with a volume of 11440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DAKT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Daktronics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Daktronics Stock Up 1.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.93 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 0.96%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Daktronics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,619,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,493,000 after buying an additional 105,313 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 206.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 86,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 58,047 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daktronics in the second quarter valued at about $6,242,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Daktronics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 441,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65,275 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 190.4% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc (NASDAQ: DAKT) is a leading designer and manufacturer of electronic display systems, video boards, scoreboards and related control systems. Founded in 1968 in Brookings, South Dakota by Al Kurtenbach and Duane Sander, the company has built a reputation for delivering custom visual display solutions to a wide range of markets. Its product portfolio includes large-format LED video displays, programmable message centers, digital billboards, and audio-visual solutions tailored to sports venues, transportation authorities, retail environments and live event producers.

The company’s primary business activities encompass the engineering, fabrication and installation of display systems for customers around the world.

