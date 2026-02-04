Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.9920, with a volume of 3000188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.71%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $230,976.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 239,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,514. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 2,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $44,161.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,874.80. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,863 shares of company stock worth $1,581,634. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 301,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 50,778 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 208,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 1,523,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington’s product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

