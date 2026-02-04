First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.3590, with a volume of 100102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUSE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

First Busey Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $201.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. First Busey had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Mike Maddox bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president directly owned 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,945.60. This represents a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $54,398. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,113,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,343,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 173.9% during the second quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 64,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Busey by 99.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 933,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,362,000 after purchasing an additional 464,859 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of First Busey by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,160,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,551,000 after buying an additional 87,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey (NASDAQ: BUSE) is a bank holding company headquartered in Champaign, Illinois, with roots tracing back to the founding of Busey Bank in 1868. As a regional financial institution, it offers a broad spectrum of banking services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations. Its core activities include commercial lending, deposit-taking, and cash management, which are tailored to meet the needs of local communities across its operating footprint.

In addition to traditional banking operations, First Busey provides wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary aimed at high-net-worth clients and fiduciary accounts.

