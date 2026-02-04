Short Interest in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Expands By 19.3%

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 661,790 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 554,531 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,224 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 204,224 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAB. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Premier Financial Group bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,726.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $27.02. 32,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,325. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 0.32. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $27.69.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.0916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to track the performance of the United States dollar-denominated Build America Bonds publicly issued by the United States and territories, and their political subdivisions, in the United States market.

