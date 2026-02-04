ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX Stake Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 107.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,037 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 2,409.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 537.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 549.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ASX shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Nomura raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE ASX opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. (NYSE: ASX), commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

