Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.37 and last traded at $34.0350, with a volume of 19750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBSI. Hovde Group increased their price target on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SBSI

Southside Bancshares Trading Up 1.9%

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

Insider Activity at Southside Bancshares

In other news, Director Herbert C. Buie acquired 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $55,438.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 389,288 shares in the company, valued at $11,943,355.84. This represents a 0.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,520,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, and operates through its principal subsidiary, Southside Bank. The company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services, including deposit accounts, commercial and consumer loans, mortgage lending, and digital banking solutions designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and mid-market companies.

Southside Bank’s commercial banking division offers lending and treasury management services to support business growth and operational efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.