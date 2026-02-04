Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Up 7.1% – Still a Buy?

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 512,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 297,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.71.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. in September 2016. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

