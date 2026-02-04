BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Down 15.4% – What’s Next?

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) fell 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.32 and last traded at $20.0570. 2,428,488 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,651,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackSky Technology in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Trading Down 10.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $761.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.43.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 87.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.48%. The company had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the first quarter worth $103,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackSky Technology by 343.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 432,023 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in BlackSky Technology by 35,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About BlackSky Technology

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology, Inc operates Earth observation and geospatial intelligence services through a constellation of small satellites and an analytics platform. The company collects and processes high-revisit satellite imagery, enabling near-real-time monitoring of global events and locations. Clients across government, defense and commercial sectors leverage BlackSky’s imagery and data to support decision-making in areas such as supply chain monitoring, humanitarian aid, infrastructure management and security operations.

Founded in 2014 as part of Spaceflight Industries, BlackSky has grown its satellite constellation and analytics capabilities to deliver satellite imagery with high revisit rates and rapid tasking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.