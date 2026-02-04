Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 127,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,936. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $13.80 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.74. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.37% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc (NASDAQ: ARTW) is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a range of agricultural and building products. The company’s agricultural equipment segment produces feed grinders, mixers, conveyors and related implements used in livestock and crop‐feeding operations. These products are engineered to streamline feed preparation and delivery for hog, beef and dairy producers across North America.

In its building products segment, Art’s-Way offers prefabricated steel structures, modular shelters and portable storage solutions suitable for agriculture, industrial and commercial applications.

