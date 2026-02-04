Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE) vs. General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Financial Contrast

Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE – Get Free Report) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Above Food Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of General Mills shares are held by institutional investors. 64.5% of Above Food Ingredients shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of General Mills shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Above Food Ingredients alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Above Food Ingredients and General Mills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Above Food Ingredients N/A N/A N/A General Mills 13.51% 21.41% 6.12%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Above Food Ingredients has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Mills has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Above Food Ingredients and General Mills”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Above Food Ingredients $273.06 million 0.21 -$39.49 million N/A N/A General Mills $18.78 billion 1.38 $2.30 billion $4.65 10.43

General Mills has higher revenue and earnings than Above Food Ingredients.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Above Food Ingredients and General Mills, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Above Food Ingredients 0 0 0 0 0.00 General Mills 3 13 5 0 2.10

General Mills has a consensus price target of $53.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.94%. Given General Mills’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe General Mills is more favorable than Above Food Ingredients.

Summary

General Mills beats Above Food Ingredients on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Above Food Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Above Food Ingredients Inc., a regenerative ingredient company, produces vertically integrated supply chain products in Canada, the United States, Mexico, China, France, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Disruptive Agriculture and Rudimentary Ingredients, and Consumer Packaged Goods. The Disruptive Agriculture and Rudimentary Ingredients segment engages in the provisioning of discrete genetics, origination, purchasing, grading, processing, and sale of regeneratively grown grain; and origination, purchase, and sale of bespoke ingredients products. The Consumer Packaged Goods segment formulates, manufactures, sells, distributes, and markets proprietary consumer product formulations in owned brands; and focuses on manufacturing and distribution for private-labeled retail owned brands. Above Food Ingredients Inc. is based in Regina, Canada.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables. The company also manufactures and markets pet food products, including dog and cat food; and operates ice cream parlors. It markets its products under the Annie’s, Betty Crocker, Bisquick, Blue Buffalo, Bugles, Cascadian Farm, Cheerios, Chex, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, Dunkaroos, Edgard & Cooper, Fiber One, Fruit by the Foot, Fruit Gushers, Fruit Roll-Ups, Gardetto’s, Gold Medal, Golden Grahams, Häagen-Dazs, Kitano, Kix, Lärabar, Latina, Lucky Charms, Muir Glen, Nature Valley, Nudges, Oatmeal Crisp, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Progresso, Tastefuls, Total, Totino’s , Trix, True Chews, True Solutions, Wanchai Ferry, Wheaties, Wilderness, and Yoki brands. The company sells its products to grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains, e-commerce retailers, commercial and noncommercial foodservice distributors and operators, restaurants, convenience stores, and pet specialty stores. General Mills, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Above Food Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Above Food Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.