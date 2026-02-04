Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.23, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $705.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.71 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Boot Barn updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.250-7.350 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance to 1.350-1.450 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Boot Barn’s conference call:
- Strong Q3 results: Revenue grew 16% to $706 million, consolidated same-store sales rose 5.7%, and diluted EPS was $2.79, driven by broad-based strength across categories and channels.
- Merchandise margin expansion: Merchandise margin increased ~110 bps (exclusive brands +240 bps) from buying scale and supply‑chain efficiencies, and the company plans selective exclusive‑brand price increases in Q4 to sustain margins.
- Accelerating store growth: Opened a record 25 stores in Q3 (514 total); new stores average ~$3.2M in first‑year sales with <2‑year payback, 15 planned in Q4 (70 for the fiscal year) and a strong pipeline for FY27 toward a 1,200‑store target.
- Raised full‑year guidance: Management raised FY2026 outlook to $2.25 billion in sales (+18%), same‑store sales +7%, and EPS of $7.35, reflecting confidence in the business momentum.
- Near‑term headwinds: Q4 guidance contemplates a ~60 bps y/y merchandise‑margin decline due to normalized shrink and freight, inventory is up 17% to $805 million, and recent winter storms reduced revenue by roughly $5 million that is unlikely to be fully recovered.
Boot Barn Stock Up 1.1%
BOOT stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,562. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $86.17 and a 1-year high of $210.25.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 33.1% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth $252,000.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Boot Barn from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.
Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.
