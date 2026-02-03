Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 392.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 281,418 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $37,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $107.96.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

