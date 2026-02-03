Running Oak Capital LLC Sells 9,348 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Running Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $14,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 165.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $132.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Shares of DECK opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $177.64. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.67.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

