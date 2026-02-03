Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC now owns 52,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.6%

DFAI stock opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.