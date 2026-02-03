Analysts Offer Predictions for OR Royalties FY2025 Earnings

OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of OR Royalties in a report released on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OR Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised OR Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of OR Royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

OR Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $38.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 0.76. OR Royalties has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $47.75.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 60.72%.The company had revenue of $71.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.85 million.

OR Royalties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the second quarter valued at about $96,617,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in OR Royalties by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,561,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,333 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in OR Royalties by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,543,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,421 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,210,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OR Royalties by 152.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 758,815 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OR Royalties Company Profile

OR Royalties PLC (NYSE: OR) is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.

The company’s core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.

