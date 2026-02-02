Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Decreases By 35.5%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 35,138 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the December 31st total of 54,450 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,139 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,139 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 17,929 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,836,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,553 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $460,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $51.42. 107,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,117. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a $0.154 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

