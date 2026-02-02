Insider Buying: Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Insider Purchases £24,861.30 in Stock

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) insider Martyn John Churchouse acquired 2,486,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £24,861.30.
Kendrick Resources Stock Down 12.2%
KEN opened at GBX 0.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 16.01. The stock has a market cap of £2.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -1.19. Kendrick Resources PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 0.15 and a 12 month high of GBX 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.30.
About Kendrick Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kendrick Resources
- The day the gold market broke
- Stock market legend warns: “An Ominous Day Is Coming for the Markets…”
- Trump’s Final Shocking Act Begins February 24
- Gold’s getting scarce.
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Kendrick Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kendrick Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.