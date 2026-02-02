Boot Barn (BOOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.56 per share and revenue of $700.7140 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Boot Barn Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $178.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.06. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $86.17 and a twelve month high of $210.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. Zacks Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Seaport Research Partners cut Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boot Barn news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $229,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,926.58. The trade was a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Boot Barn by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

