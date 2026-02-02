Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 67,332 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 113,708 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,635 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 305,635 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Psyence Biomedical Trading Down 11.1%

NASDAQ PBM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,049. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $653,412.00, a PE ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.32. Psyence Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Get Psyence Biomedical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Psyence Biomedical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Psyence Biomedical stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Psyence Biomedical at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Psyence Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Psyence Biomedical

Psyence Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. engages in the development of botanical psilocybin-based psychedelic medicines. It also evaluates natural psilocybin for the treatment of adjustment disorder in patients with an incurable cancer diagnosis in a palliative care context. The company’s lead product candidate is PEX010, which is in Phase IIb clinical study, a capsule containing naturally sourced psilocybin for treatment of anxiety and depression, including associated ailments, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, stress, grief, and adjustment disorder in the context of palliative care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Psyence Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psyence Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.