The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives $196.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, November 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 5,899 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.30, for a total value of $1,045,892.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 51,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,554.50. The trade was a 10.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Barry Port sold 28,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $5,116,803.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,206,681.51. The trade was a 33.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,934 shares of company stock worth $8,953,443. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $171.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $118.73 and a 52-week high of $193.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.61.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

