Stride (NYSE:LRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

LRN has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stride from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

LRN stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. Stride has a one year low of $60.61 and a one year high of $171.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after buying an additional 340,838 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stride by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,912,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,511,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 410,029 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,086,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,804,000 after acquiring an additional 510,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stride by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,873,000 after acquiring an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc (NYSE:LRN) is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company’s blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

