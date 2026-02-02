Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $34.04 on Friday. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.16 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,590,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) is a leading Chinese online entertainment platform renowned for its focus on animation, comics and games (ACG) content. The company operates a video-sharing website where users can view, upload and comment on a wide range of content, from full-length anime episodes to user-generated short videos. In addition to on-demand streaming, Bilibili offers live broadcasting services that connect creators with fans through real-time interaction features such as “bullet comments” that flow across the screen.

Beyond its core video community, Bilibili generates revenue through multiple value-added services.

