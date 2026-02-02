Silgan (SLGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Silgan to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $1.4592 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. Silgan has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $57.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

In related news, CAO Kimberly Irene Ulmer acquired 1,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 105,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,783.31. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 94.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Silgan by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Silgan Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLGN) is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company’s core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

