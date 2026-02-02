Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.6250.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALLT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Allot in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Northland Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allot in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allot in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Allot in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

ALLT stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26. Allot has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $476.26 million, a PE ratio of 327.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Allot by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Allot by 33.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allot by 12.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 278,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allot during the second quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allot by 12.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 778,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 86,437 shares during the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions designed for service providers and enterprises worldwide. The company delivers software and cloud-based services that enable customers to gain real-time visibility into network traffic, enforce security policies and optimize bandwidth usage. Its platforms support a wide range of applications, from DDoS protection and threat prevention to subscriber experience management and network analytics.

Allot’s product portfolio includes managed solutions for mobile and fixed-line operators, as well as cloud-native services that can be deployed across private, public and hybrid environments.

