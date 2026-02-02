Head to Head Survey: Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) versus Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Domino’s Pizza pays an annual dividend of $6.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Domino’s Pizza pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza $4.71 billion 2.95 $584.17 million $17.11 23.98 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $3.48 billion 0.19 $46.38 million $0.75 40.16

Domino’s Pizza has higher revenue and earnings than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. Domino’s Pizza is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza 12.16% -14.91% 33.28% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 0.49% 9.74% 2.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Domino’s Pizza and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza 2 13 11 2 2.46 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 4 6 2 0 1.83

Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus price target of $480.56, indicating a potential upside of 17.11%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus price target of $35.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.03%. Given Domino’s Pizza’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Domino’s Pizza is more favorable than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Volatility and Risk

Domino’s Pizza has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza beats Cracker Barrel Old Country Store on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. It also provides oven-baked sandwiches, pastas, boneless chicken and chicken wings, breads and dips, desserts, and soft drink products, as well as loaded tots and pepperoni stuffed cheesy breads. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services. Its gift shop offers various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, food, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.