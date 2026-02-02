Comparing Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) and Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX)

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) and Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taylor Devices and Global Payment Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices $46.29 million 4.95 $9.41 million $3.15 23.09 Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Taylor Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Global Payment Technologies.

17.6% of Taylor Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Taylor Devices shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Global Payment Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Taylor Devices and Global Payment Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Devices 0 1 1 0 2.50 Global Payment Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Global Payment Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Payment Technologies is more favorable than Taylor Devices.

Volatility and Risk

Taylor Devices has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payment Technologies has a beta of -16.64, meaning that its share price is 1,764% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Devices and Global Payment Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices 20.75% 15.75% 13.88% Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Taylor Devices beats Global Payment Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Devices

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Devices, Inc. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops. The company's products also comprise self-adjusting shock absorbers that include versions of Fluidicshoks, and crane and industrial buffers, which automatically adjust to various impact conditions and are designed for high cycle application primarily in the heavy industry; liquid die springs that are used as component parts of machinery and equipment used in the manufacture of tools and dies; vibration dampers, which are primarily used by aerospace and defense industries to control the response of electronics and optical systems subjected to air, ship, or spacecraft vibration; machined springs used in the aerospace applications; and custom actuators for special aerospace and defense applications. It markets its products through a network of sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York.

About Global Payment Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Global Payment Technologies Inc. designs and manufactures currency validators and paper currency stackers. Its equipment is used to process currency in gaming machines and vending machines that dispense products, services, coins, and other currencies. Its customers include gaming equipment and vending machine manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Global Payment Technologies Inc. was formerly known as Coin Bill Validator Inc. and changed its name to Global Payment Technologies Inc. in November 1994. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.