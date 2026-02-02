Short Interest in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Increases By 52.6%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,780 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the December 31st total of 1,822 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,348 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,348 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

XOS Price Performance

NASDAQ:XOSWW opened at $0.01 on Monday. XOS has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

XOS Company Profile

Xos, Inc (NASDAQ:XOSWW) is a provider of all-electric commercial vehicles and powertrain technology tailored to fleet operators. Established in 2018 and headquartered in Hayward, California, the company designs and manufactures medium- and heavy-duty battery-electric trucks alongside proprietary battery management and telematics systems. Since completing its initial public offering in November 2021, Xos has focused on delivering turnkey vehicle and charging solutions that address emissions regulations and operational efficiency for urban and regional fleets.

The company’s product portfolio features Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric trucks under the Xos Haul and Xos Go brands, along with modular powertrain components that can be integrated into third-party chassis.

