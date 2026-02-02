Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.58 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 94.99% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $13.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.84. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth $302,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 960.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gladstone Investment

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that focuses on providing debt and equity financing to U.S. middle-market companies. As an externally managed closed-end fund, Gladstone Investment seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation for its shareholders by originating senior secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. The firm typically targets established businesses with revenues between $10 million and $150 million, across a range of industry sectors including business services, health care, industrials and specialty manufacturing.

The company’s investment strategy centers on deploying capital through first-lien and second-lien term loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments, often including warrants or other equity kickers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.