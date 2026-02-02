Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

CABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

CABA opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. Cabaletta Bio has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $247.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.27.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, CEO Steven Nichtberger bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,031,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,521.92. The trade was a 4.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Simon purchased 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $25,219.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 147,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,627.40. This represents a 8.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 127,668 shares of company stock worth $286,211. Insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 357.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 48,181 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 2,292.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,020,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,439 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Cabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering chimeric autoantibody receptor T cell (CAAR-T) therapies for B cell–mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary platform engineers patient-derived T cells to selectively target and eliminate pathogenic B cells that produce disease-driving autoantibodies, with the aim of preserving overall immune function and reducing off-target toxicity.

The company’s lead candidate, DSG3-CAART, is being evaluated in pemphigus vulgaris, a rare blistering disorder caused by autoantibodies against desmoglein 3.

