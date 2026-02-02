Contrasting TREES (OTCMKTS:CANN) and Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

TREES (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) and Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TREES and Agilent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TREES N/A N/A N/A Agilent Technologies 18.75% 25.20% 12.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TREES and Agilent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TREES 0 0 0 0 0.00 Agilent Technologies 0 3 13 2 2.94

Valuation and Earnings

Agilent Technologies has a consensus target price of $164.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.91%. Given Agilent Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agilent Technologies is more favorable than TREES.

This table compares TREES and Agilent Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TREES $13.66 million 0.29 -$3.48 million ($0.02) -1.72 Agilent Technologies $6.95 billion 5.46 $1.30 billion $4.57 29.29

Agilent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than TREES. TREES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agilent Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of TREES shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of TREES shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

TREES has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilent Technologies has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agilent Technologies beats TREES on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TREES

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as General Cannabis Corp. and changed its name to Trees Corporation in June 2022. Trees Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment focuses on genomics, nucleic acid contract manufacturing and research and development, pathology, companion diagnostics, reagent partnership, and biomolecular analysis businesses. The Agilent CrossLab segment provides GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and laboratory instrument supplies; and offers services portfolio, including repairs, parts, maintenance, installations, training, compliance support, software as a service, asset management, and consulting services. The company markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, manufacturer’s representatives, and electronic commerce. Agilent Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

