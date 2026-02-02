Yum China (YUMC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $2.7204 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Yum China to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yum China Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:YUMC opened at $49.43 on Monday. Yum China has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.13.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $235,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,731. The trade was a 17.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kuai sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $248,016.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,896. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,242 shares of company stock worth $878,397. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Yum China by 147.4% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 33.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 29.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company’s core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China’s restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

