Financial Analysis: RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) & Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Freshworks has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of Freshworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Freshworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freshworks $720.42 million 4.22 -$95.37 million ($0.10) -107.80 RESAAS Services $260,000.00 98.51 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Freshworks and RESAAS Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RESAAS Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Freshworks.

Profitability

This table compares Freshworks and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshworks -3.65% -0.37% -0.25% RESAAS Services -45.30% N/A -329.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Freshworks and RESAAS Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshworks 1 8 7 0 2.38 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Freshworks currently has a consensus price target of $19.15, indicating a potential upside of 77.68%. Given Freshworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Freshworks is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Summary

Freshworks beats RESAAS Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels. The company also provides Freshsales, an advanced and user-friendly sales automation solution; Freshmarketer, a marketing automation solution for businesses to redefine their marketing strategies; Freshsales Suite, which offers businesses a unified platform that facilitates cohesive engagement and detailed tracking of customers throughout their entire buying journey; Freshservice that offers virtual agents to help employees resolve issues, make requests, and answer questions without contacting the service desk; and Freshservice for Business Teams, which provides a unified employee service experience while ensuring the secure separation of departmental data. In addition, it offers Freshping to monitor website’s availability and get multichannel alerts if the website goes down; Freshstatus, which allows businesses to create a custom branded website status page for internal or external viewing to communicate website uptime and availability; and Freshsurvey to measure net promoter scores and other satisfaction metrics directly within Freshworks products. The company was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. Freshworks Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About RESAAS Services

(Get Free Report)

RESAAS Services Inc. engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users. The company serves MLSs, franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

