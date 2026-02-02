Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th.

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $16,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 104,577,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,593,760.85. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 370.3% during the second quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 94,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 74,050 shares in the last quarter. Ariston Services Group increased its position in Energy Transfer by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 100,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56,274 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $930,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,466,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,958,000 after purchasing an additional 363,623 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,690,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.40%.

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

