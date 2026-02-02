Reviewing AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) and American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS)

American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS – Get Free Report) and AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

American Defense Systems has a beta of 9.87, meaning that its share price is 887% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AerSale has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Defense Systems and AerSale, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Defense Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 AerSale 1 3 0 0 1.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AerSale has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.54%. Given American Defense Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Defense Systems is more favorable than AerSale.

69.5% of AerSale shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of American Defense Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of AerSale shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Defense Systems and AerSale”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Defense Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AerSale $345.07 million 1.02 $5.85 million $0.13 57.62

AerSale has higher revenue and earnings than American Defense Systems.

Profitability

This table compares American Defense Systems and AerSale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Defense Systems N/A N/A N/A AerSale 1.73% 2.10% 1.40%

Summary

AerSale beats American Defense Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Defense Systems

(Get Free Report)

American Defense Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and supply of transparent and opaque armor solutions for military and commercial applications. It offers crew protection kits that provide armor protection of operator compartments; VistaSteel transparent armor, a laminated glass that provides defensive barrier to protect against firearms, physical attack, and explosive blasts; VistaSteel opaque armors; lightweight armor systems; and VistaGuard windows, which are forced entry blast resistant windows, window frames, and transparent armor assemblies used to mitigate forced entry, ballistic, and terrorist threats in high visibility targets. The company also provides portable transparent ballistic shield, a bullet-resistant transparent mobile shield; heated ballistic ship windows; and hardware products, such as hinges, rotary and slam latches, combat locks, and egress windows. Its armor solutions for construction equipment, and tactical and non-tactical transport vehicles are designed to protect their occupants from landmines, hostile fire, and improvised explosive devices. In addition, the company offers engineering and consulting services; and develops and installs detention and security hardware, entry control and monitoring systems, intrusion detection systems, and security glass. Its products are used in transport and fighting vehicles, construction equipment, sea craft, and various fixed structures, which require ballistic and blast attenuation. American Defense Systems, Inc. serves various branches of the United States military, including the United States Department of Defense; and other United States government, law enforcement, and correctional agencies, as well as private sector customers. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lillington, North Carolina.

About AerSale

(Get Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps). The Asset Management Solutions segment engages in the sale and lease of aircraft, engines, and airframes, as well as disassembly of these assets for component parts. The TechOps segment provides internal and third-party aviation services, including internally developed engineered solutions, heavy aircraft maintenance and modification, and component MRO, as well as end-of-life disassembly services. This segment provides aircraft modifications, cargo and tanker conversions of aircraft, and aircraft storage; and MRO services for landing gear, thrust reversers, hydraulic systems, and other aircraft components. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

