LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.8333.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFST. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In related news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 315,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,709. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Bessler sold 119,942 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $844,391.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,318,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,640.32. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,317. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 63.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,554 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 615,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFST opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. LifeStance Health Group has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.67 and a beta of 1.12.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $363.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

