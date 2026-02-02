Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $1.3955 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 58.25% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAM. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $67.25 to $65.75 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $74.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $60.00 price objective on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11,172.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,524,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,845,000 after buying an additional 3,493,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,173,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,684,000 after acquiring an additional 204,575 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2,834.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,365,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,077 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,909,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,735,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,699,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,117,000 after purchasing an additional 602,962 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in investments in real assets and related private equity and credit strategies. The firm acquires, manages and develops assets in sectors such as real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity, seeking long-term value through active asset management and operational improvements. Brookfield structures and manages commingled funds, listed partnerships and separate accounts for institutional and retail investors.

The company’s products and services include fund management across equity and debt strategies, direct asset ownership and operations, property and facilities management, and capital markets solutions.

