Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) and Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Head to Head Review

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) and Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Concrete Pumping and Quest Resource”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Pumping $392.87 million 0.75 $6.37 million $0.09 64.22 Quest Resource $288.53 million 0.16 -$15.06 million ($1.11) -1.94

Volatility & Risk

Concrete Pumping has higher revenue and earnings than Quest Resource. Quest Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concrete Pumping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Concrete Pumping has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Resource has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.2% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Quest Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Quest Resource shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Concrete Pumping and Quest Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concrete Pumping 0 3 1 0 2.25 Quest Resource 1 2 0 0 1.67

Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.76%. Quest Resource has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.65%. Given Concrete Pumping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than Quest Resource.

Profitability

This table compares Concrete Pumping and Quest Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Pumping 1.62% 2.85% 0.84% Quest Resource -8.89% -12.96% -3.70%

Summary

Concrete Pumping beats Quest Resource on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concrete Pumping

(Get Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of approximately 930 boom pumps, 90 placing booms, 20 telebelts, 300 stationary pumps, and 115 waste management trucks. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About Quest Resource

(Get Free Report)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes. It offers antifreeze and windshield washer fluid, dumpster and compacting equipment, and other minor ancillary services. In addition, the company offers landfill diversion services. Its services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, grocers, and other retailers; automotive maintenance, quick lube, dealerships, and collision repair; transportation, logistics, and internal fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; restaurant chains and food operations; and construction and demolition projects. The company markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, hospitality and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial and multi-family property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is headquartered in The Colony, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.