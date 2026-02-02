Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $24.6990 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 64.36%.The company had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $465.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.94. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 380.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 52.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLAD shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. B. Riley upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. lower middle-market companies. Operating under an external management agreement with Gladstone Management L.P., the firm offers senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations. Through its focus on privately held businesses, Gladstone Capital seeks to construct a diversified portfolio across various industry sectors.

Since its formation in 2003, Gladstone Capital has developed a track record of working closely with management teams and business owners to meet their capital needs.

