Head-To-Head Survey: Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) vs. Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM)

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Orbia Advance has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perimeter Solutions has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Orbia Advance and Perimeter Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbia Advance 0 0 3 0 3.00 Perimeter Solutions 0 3 1 0 2.25

Profitability

Perimeter Solutions has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.24%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than Orbia Advance.

This table compares Orbia Advance and Perimeter Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbia Advance -4.81% -9.53% -2.47% Perimeter Solutions 12.26% 17.33% 8.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orbia Advance and Perimeter Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbia Advance $7.51 billion 0.27 $145.00 million N/A N/A Perimeter Solutions $560.97 million 6.89 -$5.91 million $0.42 62.24

Orbia Advance has higher revenue and earnings than Perimeter Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Perimeter Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Perimeter Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perimeter Solutions beats Orbia Advance on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions. It also provides water delivering solutions for drinking water supply, sanitation, and urban water resilience; fluorine and downstream products, comprising fluorspar mine and produces intermediates, refrigerants, and propellants for used in automotive, infrastructure, semiconductor, health, medicine, climate control, food cold chain, energy storage, computing, and telecommunications applications; and general and specialty resins, PVC, and compounds and additives for stabilizers and plasticizers, as well as compounds formulated from polyolefin, thermoplastic polyurethane, and thermoplastic elastomer polymers for various applications. The company was formerly known as Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. in August 2019. Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Specialty Products segment produces and sells Phosphorus Pentasulfide, which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, and SOLBERG brands. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

