NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) & Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Head to Head Comparison

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) and NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroSense Therapeutics has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and NeuroSense Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$920,000.00 ($0.09) -6.39 NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.21 million ($0.54) -1.70

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroSense Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and NeuroSense Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -761.65% NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and NeuroSense Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 0.00 NeuroSense Therapeutics 1 1 1 2 2.80

NeuroSense Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,421.74%. Given NeuroSense Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroSense Therapeutics is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

Summary

NeuroSense Therapeutics beats Mosaic ImmunoEngineering on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Novato, California.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Its preclinical pipeline includes StabiliC for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease; and CogniC for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

