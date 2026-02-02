Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VNT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Vontier from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

VNT opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. Vontier has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $43.88.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.32 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 104.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,793,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,723 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,225,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,318,000 after buying an additional 2,401,220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 4,958.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,299,000 after buying an additional 2,108,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth $66,535,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vontier by 107.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

