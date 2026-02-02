Wall Street Zen Upgrades Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) to Buy

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FIHL. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 target price on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $17.50 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.93.

Shares of NYSE FIHL opened at $19.02 on Friday. Fidelis Insurance has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.40 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.79 million. Fidelis Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 2,333.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,591,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,868 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G raised its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 6,662,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,924,000 after buying an additional 856,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after acquiring an additional 720,734 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,119,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,716,000 after acquiring an additional 589,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fidelis Insurance by 113.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 492,253 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda‐incorporated specialty insurer and reinsurer that underwrites a broad range of liability and property risks. Founded in 2015, the company completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016 under the ticker FIHL. Fidelis focuses on providing tailored solutions for complex risks that traditional insurers may find difficult to accommodate, leveraging data analytics and underwriting expertise to structure policies across diverse industry segments.

The company’s product portfolio spans casualty lines—including general liability, excess and umbrella, professional indemnity, and management liability—alongside property, marine, energy and specialty programs.

