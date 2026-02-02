WEX (WEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect WEX to post earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

WEX Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $153.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.36. WEX has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $187.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Get WEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Insider Activity

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $225,327.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,884.38. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $74,791.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,789.40. This trade represents a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX in the third quarter valued at $466,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of WEX by 368.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of WEX by 43.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 17,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.