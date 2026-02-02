Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB) Short Interest Down 26.1% in January

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,478 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 3,354 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,399 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,399 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCPB. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF by 38,472.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,093 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,557,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF by 416.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 91,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 501,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period.

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.1363 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.

The Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is active, investing in a diversified mix of high-quality and below investment grade securities to optimize returns and manage risks. NCPB was launched on Mar 5, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.

