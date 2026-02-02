Capri (CPRI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $999.8430 million for the quarter. Capri has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.80 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Capri had a negative return on equity of 138.53% and a negative net margin of 29.55%.The firm had revenue of $856.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.74 million. On average, analysts expect Capri to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CPRI opened at $22.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45. Capri has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

In other Capri news, CFO Rajal Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,236.36. The trade was a 93.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Capri by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,479,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,282,000 after buying an additional 724,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 693,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 385,785 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,480.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 325,241 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $6,374,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Capri by 138.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 451,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 262,273 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company’s principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand’s distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

