Dayforce (DAY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Dayforce to post earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $516.0310 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 12:00 AM ET.

Dayforce Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $69.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.91. Dayforce has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAY. Zacks Research raised shares of Dayforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Dayforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce

In other Dayforce news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,773.36. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $137,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 178,814 shares in the company, valued at $12,314,920.18. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dayforce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Dayforce by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides payroll and payroll-related services; and implementation and professional services.

